Lutron Adds D.C. Experience Center

COOPERSBURG, PA—Light control manufacturer Lutron Electronics has opened a Washington, D.C. Experience Center. The new 3,100-square-foot Experience Center is located just minutes from the U.S. Capitol and features an expandable line of Lutron light control products presented in a fully functional and versatile commercial office. The center includes an open office mock-up with cubicles, a workroom, a private office, a conference room, and a training space that can host up to thirty people. The Experience Center provides visitors the opportunity to experience and learn about a wide variety of product applications including control of high-efficacy lighting sources, sustainable light control options, and daylight harvesting strategies.

“We are particularly excited about the opportunity for people to walk away from the Experience Center with a clear understanding of how simple light control strategies can save up to 60 percent of the lighting energy in a space, increase employee productivity and comfort, and enhance the flexibility of a single room or an entire building,” said Ed Blair, vice president and general manager of Lutron’s Commercial Solutions Business.

Crestron Awarded

ROCKLEIGH, NJ—Crestron recently received the Corporate Partnership Award from the Garden State Employment and Training Association (GSETA). Every year, the GSETA Corporate Partnership Award recognizes an employer within the state of New Jersey that has demonstrated a positive impact on the workforce through economic and workforce development. Crestron was chosen due to its commitment, leadership, and financial support of the local workforce development system through the creation of innovative programs.

Tammy Molinelli, executive director of Bergen County WIB (left) and Martin Devaney, Crestron senior director of human resources .