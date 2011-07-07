Lencore Adds St. Louis Rep

Woodbury, New York--Lencore Acoustics has announced the addition of Mary Lee Shipp (MLS) Associates as Lencore’s acoustics solutions representative for St. Louis, MO.

Leveraging Lencore’s acoustic technology, Mary Lee Shipp Associates will be calling on architects, designers, and end users, offering them superior sound masking, paging and music products, in addition to MSL Associates’ lines of office furniture, architectural products, and accessories.

“MLS Associates is an extremely well respected firm in the architectural and design arenas. We are excited about our partnership, and the cohesive combination of architectural and acoustical privacy products it allows for,” said Michael Polan, director of sales for Lencore.