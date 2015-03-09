Middle Atlantic Unveils Low Cost UPS Series

In an effort to provide integrators with backup power protection for a broader range of project requirements, Middle Atlantic has launched the Select Series UPS. This new collection of value priced UPS products features compact form factors and IP capability, and joins the company’s Premium Series UPS products for a full selection of solutions meeting varying price points, space requirements, and system capabilities.

Select Series UPSThe Select Series UPS offering includes single-rackspace models for easy one-person-installation that also save valuable space within the rack. Designed for AV and security applications, all models are capable of remote monitoring and control with optional IP card. Select Series UPS products are available in single-rackspace models at 500 or 1,000VA and two-rackspace models at 1500 or 2,200VA.

“With the new Select Series UPS, we are pleased to now offer our customers several options for reliable power backup that fit into projects with tighter budgets,” noted Vlad Konopelko, product manager, Power. “It is an ideal complement to the Premium Series UPS products our customers choose for systems with sensitive, high-end equipment.”