VUE Appoints Jeff Taylor for North American Sales Network

VUE Audiotechnik has appointed Jeff Taylor to manage the company's North American sales organization. Taylor will report directly to VUE co-founder and executive vice president, Jim Sides.



Jeff Taylor.

In his new role, Taylor will be responsible for managing VUE's network of independent sales reps, as well as key relationships with contractors, consultants, and rental companies throughout the United States and Canada.

A true pro audio enthusiast who spends much of his personal time running live sound in and around his home in Vancouver, WA, Taylor brings to VUE more than 15 years of experience with some of the most noted brands in professional audio. Key business development and strategic sales positions include Mackie, RCF, BIAMP Systems, and the pro audio brands of Telex Communications including Electro-Voice, Midas and Dynacord.

"VUE has accomplished an amazing amount in such a short period of time," said Taylor. "I'm extremely excited to join such a passionate team of professionals who value long-term relationships as much as I do. I'm looking forward to bringing this passion to our distribution channel and customers across North America."

Jim Sides, executive vice president at VUE Audiotechnik, added: "In addition to his impressive business experience, Jeff possesses a true passion for pro audio that is becoming increasingly rare as our industry grows and matures. He balances technical savvy and business acumen with a genuine enthusiasm for sound. He's the perfect match for VUE and I'm pleased he's agreed to join our team."