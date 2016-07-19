Middle Atlantic C5 Series Credenza Now in Configurator

The C5 Credenza viewed from Middle Atlantic's Configurator

Middle Atlantic Products is now providing integrators with new options to streamline the design process and simplify the ordering experience for the company’s C5 Series Credenzas. Integrators can choose from a preconfigured, fully designed credenza that draws on the most popular design trends or completely customize the furniture solution. Customization is made easy within the company’s web-based Configurator tool that anchors its customer portal at middleatlantic.com.

“We developed the C5 Credenza furniture solution with unmatched design flexibility in mind, and in doing so, recognized that the order process had become more complicated than intended,” said Dan Tarkoff, vice president of customer experience. “We listened to our customers and based off their feedback, have developed an improved experience within Configurator that makes it easy for users to get their pricing immediately and see lifelike renderings as they design their credenza. We also created a preconfigured option for customers who need a standard solution more quickly. Both of these improvements are part of our ongoing commitment to our customers.”

Within the Configurator, users design and select from the wide range of styles, finishes, and other options such as monitor mounts, grommets, flip-up shelves, and more. The tool will automatically calculate pricing and generate a new, unique part number for the frame’s wood kit. This process helps the integrator quickly determine exact costs and ensures that their unique wood kit can be easily tracked through production.

The preconfigured C5 Series Credenza is an ideal option for integrators looking for a standard design with no customization. Customers simply choose a size and color. The preconfigured Credenza also has an expedited lead time, shipping in only two weeks, making it an ideal furniture solution for projects with tight deadlines.