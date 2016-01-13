Middle Atlantic Appoints Scott Lowder as Senior Product Manager of Power

Middle Atlantic Products has appointed Scott Lowder as senior product manager.

Prior to joining Middle Atlantic, Lowder served as a product manager at ASSA ABLOY. He has also held senior positions in operations, engineering, and project management at ASSA ABLOY, Sargent Manufacturing, Ingersoll Rand, and Crown Holdings. He holds a bachelor's degree in Liberal Arts from Fairfield University, as well as a bachelor's in Mechanical Engineering and a master's in Finance from UConn.

Lowder will be responsible for his division’s long-term sales strategy, profitability, and growth.

"Scott brings a wealth of experience to Middle Atlantic," said Timothy Troast, director of product management at Middle Atlantic. "His extensive background affords him a unique perspective in understanding customer challenges to develop strategies and solutions that solve real-world problems in today's A/V systems. Having cross-functional experience in engineering, manufacturing, and operations makes Scott a valuable asset, and we're excited to have him onboard. The combination of his skills, knowledge, and pragmatic approach to product development brings added value to Middle Atlantic, our customers, and the industry."