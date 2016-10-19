Middle Atlantic Announces New Leadership for Furniture Category

Middle Atlantic Products has promoted Megan Knedler from director of marketing communications to director of product management, furniture. In her new position, Knedler will be tasked with expanding the category’s product and service offering, addressing the furniture challenges facing integrators today.

“Megan’s leadership and track record for delivering content and tools that help integrators design reliable systems have been instrumental to Middle Atlantic’s success,” said Tim Troast, Middle Atlantic Products’ vice president of product management. “This promotion is part of our continued investment in innovation, and more specifically, our portfolio of furniture solutions. As AV plays an increasingly more crucial role in collaboration, it’s critical that the furniture people use enables a seamless experience with technology. I’m confident Megan’s passion for solving challenges for our customers, combined with her marketing savvy, will elevate the end-user experience while providing new revenue opportunities for integrators.”



Megan Knedler

Knedler brings more than a decade of successful strategy and creative direction to her new role. As the director of marketing communications for Middle Atlantic for the last three years, she has lent her marketing and product sales expertise to improving the company’s customer service offering and portfolio of infrastructure products. Committed to mentoring and developing talent who enable continued success for the company, Knedler currently serves on the executive board for Legrand’s elle@Legrand NA women’s forum. She holds a bachelors of arts in marketing from Iowa State University and a master of business administration from Arizona State University.

“As AV continues to evolve away into more localized systems, integrators are challenged with finding furniture solutions that will provide the same reliable infrastructure support without adding installation complexities to the job that cost them time and money,” said Knedler. “I am excited to help expand Middle Atlantic’s breadth of AV furniture solutions and arm integrators with the information, services, and products they need to excite their customers.”

Mark Tracy, vice president of strategic business and market development, will now oversee the marketing communications team.