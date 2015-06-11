Microsoft Surface Hub Available for Order from Partners July 1

Microsoft Surface Hub, the highly-anticipated large-screen collaboration device, will be available for businesses to order in 24 markets beginning July 1. Hardware innovations in touch and ink allow Surface Hub to harness the power of Windows 10, Skype for Business, Office, OneNote, and Universal Windows apps to deliver a collaborative platform optimized for groups.

The Surface platform is designed to be just as engaging for people working together in the same room as for those connecting remotely. Surface Hub is available in two main configurations: 55-inch for $6,999 and 84-inch for $19,999.

Surface Hub delivers the power and versatility of a complete, cloud-connected Windows 10 device, along with the simplicity and consistency of a custom interface that is built for shared spaces. The device is designed for anyone to walk up and use, providing an engaging way to share ideas and information.

Microsoft is working closely with a set of strategic partners to make it easy for businesses to deploy Surface Hub into their organizations in a way that naturally integrates into their existing rooms and IT environments. Distributors enabling global reach include Ingram Micro, SYNNEX, ALSO, Tech Data, and TD Maverick. Strategic resellers include AVI-SPL, Whitlock, CSI Collaboration Solutions, Red Thread, Atea, Bechtle, Inmac, Insight, Kelway, Misco, PCM, and Telstra, all of which bring industry expertise in hardware, software, and solutions.

In addition, through partnerships with global leaders in advanced control, automation and conferencing systems like AMX and Crestron, and working with innovative design thought leaders like Herman Miller, Microsoft is thinking about collaboration spaces holistically and putting Surface Hub at the center of workspace transformation initiatives. Read about Crestron's native integration with Surface Hub, here.

From the welcome screen, users can begin whiteboarding or initiate a videoconference or share content. Businesses will be able to draw from a variety of Windows apps to put real-time data and business tools at the center of meetings.

“While there are a number of devices designed to improve our productivity as individuals, there has yet to be a device that is truly optimized for a group of people to use together — designed not just for what we need to do, but how we want to work. Until now,” said Mike Angiulo, corporate vice president, Microsoft Devices. “Just as the PC revolutionized productivity for individuals, Surface Hub will transform the way groups of people work together.”

The Surface Hub experience is designed around a responsive screen built for ink and touch. Both versions of Surface Hub are integrated with optically bonded displays capable of detecting 100 points of multitouch and up to three simultaneous pen inputs, dual 1080p front-facing video cameras, and a four-element microphone array that detects and follows voice to eliminate background noise during videoconferencing sessions. Surface Hub also features built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, NFC, and a variety of ports for easy wired and wireless connectivity options, allowing devices to share content to the screen.

Surface Hub and related accessories will be available to order starting July 1 and will begin shipping worldwide in September in 24 markets: the United States, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Qatar, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.