Case Study: MMS Installs NEXO System at Palm Valley Church

Buena Park, CA--Palm Valley Church in Mission, TX recently hired Mankin Media Systems (MMS) of Franklin, TN to help in the design and construction of a new 2,500-seat auditorium to house their growing congregation.

Palm Valley Church features a contemporary worship service. MMS recommended a NEXO GEO S12 line array system.

MMS worked with architects that were not familiar with the type of facility the church wanted, and also worked closely with local engineers and contractors to ensure the building was built to the specifications and standards set by Palm Valley Church.

Mankin Media Systems projects director, Stephen Roberts, said, “The church was exploding in attendance and were confident in their leap to a new building in order to gain more seating capacity. What they described to us, though, was a mission to not just gain seating capacity but to build a facility designed to engage their audiences for miles around.”

The service is contemporary worship with acoustic drums, electric guitars, bass, keys, acoustic guitars, piano, and vocal team. MMS recommended a NEXO GEO S12 line array system to gain the coverage required for this size church.

“MMS was able to demo the NEXO S12 system for the client, and they loved what they heard, and the price point,” Roberts said.



Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems provided hands-on time with the system before the church had to make decisions, which allowed them to get comfortable with the gear and the people who would be supporting it.

The complete NEXO system includes 12 GEO S1210 boxes, an RS15 sub, one NXAMP 4x1, two NXAMP 4x4s, and six PS8 stage wedges. Volunteers typically run the audio system, and were trained by MMS on the entire system.