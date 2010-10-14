Kramer Establishes New Group to Target the Educational Market within the Pro AV Industry

- HAMPTON, NJ--Kramer Electronics has established a new group devoted to the educational market within the ProAV industry. The group will work to expand the Kramer and Sierra Video product offerings, create new marketing tools to increase brand(s) awareness, and develop more and better sales opportunities within the educational vertical market for our dealers, system integrators and OEMs.
- This new group, spearheaded by Tom McCarthy, Kramer’s vice president of OEM sales, and Brian Morris, sales support engineer, will address this specific vertical market of the ProAV industry. They will work closely with our Kramer and Sierra Video customers and factories to create new products and opportunities for the educational market.
- “This is the third major organizational change we have made to our sales team in the past few months. Previously, we announced a new group headed by Mike Lewis to concentrate on cable and room connectivity products; we also combined national sales management responsibility for both Kramer and Sierra Video branded products under Kent Cawthorne,” said Dave Bright, president of Kramer Electronics USA. “Tom McCarthy’s extensive channel and OEM sales experience make him the perfect choice for heading this group. The education market is currently our largest vertical, and I am confident Tom and Brian will be successful taking it to an even higher level. We have many more changes planned for the coming months to grow and better support our rapidly growing vertical markets,” added Bright.
- McCarthy has over 25 years of extensive sales management experience at JVC, Maxell and Panasonic. His most recent position, prior to joining Kramer Electronics, was Director of New Business Development at Panasonic, where he managed three product groups, set up new channels of distribution and created increased profitability.