Meyer Sound LYON Sound System

Chicago’s Audio Integration Services (AIS) released its Meyer Sound LYON linear sound reinforcement system at Miami Music Week, serving DJs such as Luciano and Alesso at the Hyde Beach stage.

The LYON sound system on the Hyde Beach stage at Miami Music Week.

“The performance of the LYON system is nothing short of phenomenal,” reports Scott Owens, director of production and rentals for AIS. “The first time we turned LYON on, the client almost had to sit down. The total impact is really hard to describe.”

LYON’s power-to-size ratio was demonstrated at the Hyde Beach stage. Energizing the 1,300 person crowd was a system that only included six LYON linear line array loudspeakers per side and 12 1100-LFC low-frequency control elements. A Galileo Callisto loudspeaker management system with two Galileo Callisto array processors provided system drive and alignment.

The sound system is part of AIS’s strategy to grow its foothold in EDM and to diversify its business into other event markets. After searching for two years, AIS selected LYON when Owens heard it at Chicago’s EDM-heavy North Coast Music Festival.

“That clinched it,” says Owens. “Every other PA went off the table at that point. I was production manager for that stage, and I remember I almost dropped a cable I was carrying because of the huge impact of a test track being played. LYON is a whole different beast. It is already opening doors that just wouldn’t open for the last couple years.”