AMX and IT Distributor Partner

AMX has announced broader expansion into distribution through an agreement with Tech Data, a global IT distributor.

The partnership will make available to Tech Data's base of IT resellers a selection of AMX solutions that allow convergence of AV systems into an IT framework.

"We look forward to partnering with Tech Data, one of the world's largest IT distributors, particularly as one of the fastest growing areas of our business are solutions focused on the integration of AV with IT," said AMX vice president of business development, Sean McNeill. "AMX's award-winning Inspired XPress Digital Signage and IP-enabled AV solutions together with Tech Data's world-class technical and customer support presents tremendous opportunities for this rapidly growing market."

Under the terms of the agreement, Tech Data will offer AMX subscription-free Inspired XPress Digital Signage, the DVX-2100HD - an all-in-one switcher, controller, scaler and amplifier - which can be configured without a programmer through AMXmeetingroom Software, HydraPort Connection Ports, and award-winning AMX Analog Matrix Switchers. Tech Data will also offer Resource Management SuiteSoftware from AMX and AMX Technical Support agreements for resellers and end-users.

"Digital signage is one of the fastest growing technologies in the market today," said Wendy Linsky, vice president, Peripherals Product Marketing, Tech Data. "Adding AMX to the linecard provides resellers with a broader array of product offerings and further positions Tech Data as a leader in the digital signage space and the distributor of choice for AV integrators."