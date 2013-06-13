Apantac Introduces Universal Media Platform

- Apantac, provider of cost-effective multiviewers, video walls, signal processing and extension solutions, is introducing its new Universal Media Platform (UMP) at InfoComm 2013, booth 3743.
- The Universal Media Platform will be continually expanded to provide feature enhancements, to support the latest standards, and to provide a host of mix-and-match signal processing solutions.
- The UMP is a 12 bit platform that is designed to support 4K, 3D, HD/SD-SDI, HDMI, DVI, VGA, Component, composite and HDBaseT.
- The first set of modules in the Universal Media Platform is based on HDMI and HDBaseT. The scaling and conversion technologies from the award winning Apantac Universal Scaler series will be the basis for future module development.
- "We are transferring our current universal scaler and conversion technology onto our new Universal Media Platform so that users have the flexibility and feature-set to mix and match their signal processing requirements on a single unified platform," said Thomas Tang, president of Apantac.