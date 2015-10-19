Meet the Panelist: Tim O’Neil of Brandeis

For the third year in a row, SCN has partnered with SYMCO to present technology user panels at the manufacturer rep’s Regional Technology Showcases in Boston and New York City during October. Details and registration are available here.

On October 20, the tech showcase lands in Boston. Let’s catch up with one of the panelists.



Tim O’Neil has worked at Brandeis University for the past 10 years, starting as a technology specialist, and progressing to his current role as director for academic media technology, a senior leadership role within Library Technology Services, the university’s merged IT/library support organization. Prior to that, O’Neil led the service department for an installation/integration business. Earlier in his career, he held numerous leadership roles in a successful, regional AV rental and staging business.



What is your current role within your organization?

Director for academic media technology. In this role, I’m responsible for our classroom and learning space technology support and refresh program, live and on-demand media streaming solutions, audio and videoconferencing, and online learning technology programs, interactive/wireless collaboration solutions, automated and ad-hoc lecture capture, flipping lectures, AV event support operations, video recording/production services, ADA required technology—including descriptive services and captioning solutions— and digital signage end point management.



What has been the most surprising shift in technology since your career began?

It's difficult to pinpoint one shift, but the most pertinent have been: the emerging success of lamp-less laser projection technology, HDCP-driven digital signal flow and the reconfigured system design, HDbaseT send/receive solutions, server requirements for uncompressed video file sizes in the wake of tape-death, the increasing quality of HD, as well as 4K and beyond video image capabilities.What is the biggest change you’re seeing in the workflow within your organization?

Currently, our biggest shift in workflow is in the project planning cycle to maintain such a large number of technology-enhanced spaces, when we need to assess all upcoming projects and assign either internal or contracted resources to complete work in a timely manner, and request the required funds based on those assessments.



What do you think of when you think of AV technology?

I tend to think of all items within our areas of responsibility as noted in the first question.



What technology is the next “must have” within your organization?

Network-friendly wireless collaboration solutions. A more full fleet of lamp-less laser projection technology. Beyond that, there has been lots of talk about 4K displays.