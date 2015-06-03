MediaMatrix NWare 1.7.2

The What: MediaMatrix has released NWare version 1.7.2, further enhancing and augmenting the distributed audio and control programming software, which includes the new “Clean Project” feature to remove several types of files from the project to save storage space. The new release also includes important additions to the Kiosk2Go wireless control interface application.

The What Else: NWare 1.7.2 expands Kiosk2Go’s programming tools to allow designers to construct a more customized user interface with better and more accurate control parameter feedback. When control faders are selected and embedded in user interfaces, the value selected via that fader can now be displayed as a moving tooltip and is displayed just above the handle as the fader moves. Designers can now control the appearance of combo boxes by specifying different settings, such as font style and size, background color, and border color. When adding control knobs to the Kiosk2Go interface, it is now simpler for designers to specify images to enhance their appearance. When a Kiosk2Go Dialog Device is added to a project, the layout properties will now allow designers to specify whether a title bar is shown on the dialog in Kiosk2Go.