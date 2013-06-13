Sharp – Finding a Niche for 4K

If you’ve been listening or watching or alive, then you’ve heard about 4K or UltraHD. The problem on the residential side is there is no content and even if content existed, most service providers can’t fit the bandwidth down the “pipe.”

So what to do with this amazing picture quality? Find the right market for it. At Sharp’s InfoComm booth, they are showing just that. They have taken true Pro display devices and have earmarked the resolution for projects like CAD drawings, video editing (very cool by the way) and for stock traders. (Apparently, if financial planners have eyestrain they may make bad decisions). Even better, they are connecting these devices through Display Port and/or HDMI.

Another place? High-end markets like car dealerships. In the video below watch how our Sharp Representative zooms in on the 4K pictures to reveal stunning picture mosaics.