Media Vision Adds New Sales Leadership Positions

Media Vision has expanded its sales department with Curtiss Singleton joining as VP of sales for The Americas, while a new department focusing on system solutions and headed by Patrick Herlihy will offer dedicated support to technology consultants.

“We are gearing up for a new year introducing new technologies and new services that require us to grow our resources specifically in sales and systems solutions,” said Fardad Zabetian, CEO of Media Vision. “Curtiss Singleton has a proven track record in sales and distribution management in the AV and IT arenas, while Patrick Herlihy is a champion of solution selling with expertise in conferencing; we’ve got the best team in place for success.”

Patrick Herlihy (left) and Curtiss Singleton

Singleton brings more than 15 years of executive leadership experience to Media Vision, including previous management roles at Revolabs, ClearOne, Polycom, and Panasonic. As vice president of sales for Media Vision, Singleton will focus on revenue growth in the Americas and competitive market share. He will build upon channel partnerships and strategic alliances while also leading the development and implementation of new channel sales strategies, including growth planning and new markets development for the company.

“I was attracted by Media Vision’s perspective on how collaboration should be offered from the boardroom to the classroom in the future,” Singleton said. “Media Vision's product portfolio offers multiple capabilities that meet the requirements for a user friendly collaboration ecosystem, offering a complete solution and eliminating wasted money on technology overlap.”

The second pillar of Media Vision’s restructuring includes the creation of a system solutions department that will serve the company’s consultant partners on design approach, knowledge sharing, and problem solving. After managing Media Vision's product sales team for the past three years, Herlihy will now lead the new department and act as the primary consultant liaison.

“My goal is to ensure that consultants will benefit from the highest level of support and product expertise,” Herlihy said. To ensure impeccable project delivery and complete client satisfaction, Herlihy will also dedicate his expertise to assist regional sales managers with large projects, and in-field trainings.