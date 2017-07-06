Media Vision, 2M Audio Partner in Switzerland to Supply TAIDEN Conference Mics

Media Vision, provider of conference systems and professional audio solutions, has partnered with professional audio distributor 2M Audio of Switzerland to supply the line of TAIDEN conference microphones and interpretation systems to the German-speaking Swiss market.

“While Media Vision Sàrl, with offices near Geneva, is strategically positioned to support our international organizations clientele, our vast array of conference microphone solutions can best serve the need of corporate accounts in the dynamic Eastern and Northern part of Switzerland, which is precisely where 2M Audio is established,” said Jack De Keyser, Media Vision’s VP of sales in Europe.

2M Audio, located between Zurich and Basel, has distributed sound amplification solutions for more than 20 years, focusing on event locations, conference and corporate venues, touring companies, and more.

Stefan Meier, managing director at 2M Audio, commented on the expansion with TAIDEN now in its portfolio. “We have been looking for a partner that can offer a clear strategy regarding training and support on product solution. With the experience and the large network of 2M Audio, and the great product and solution knowledge of Media Vision, we can immediately fulfill the expectations of our customer base.”

Media Vision has completed an extensive portfolio of installations in Europe, including in financial institutions, energy, and pharmaceuticals, which are key industries in Switzerland. For video teleconferencing and multipurpose reconfigurable meeting spaces, the best-selling TAIDEN solution has been the HCS-5300 Series digital infrared wireless system allowing users to avoid the pitfalls of running their devices on radio waves.

“The 2M Audio team was looking for a solution with some unique selling points,” Meier said. “We already had the feedback from the market that infrared and the interpretation product range from TAIDEN are very strong offerings, now with the new multimedia release we have a full range of conference solutions and moving from a ‘one-brand specialist’ to an ‘audio solution specialist.’” The new multimedia solution is the TAIDEN G3 Paperless Multimedia conference system, with a 14-inch touchpanel and array microphone option.