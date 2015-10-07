Media and Entertainment Industry Veteran Joins Thinklogical as Western Region Sales Director

Thinklogical has appointed Belinda S. Merritt, a media and entertainment industry veteran, as the company's Western Region Sales Director.

“As 4K workflows become more commonplace in post-production applications, Thinklogical’s uncompressed, full-resolution approach to video and KVM extension and switching is the right solution at the right time,” said Merritt. “I’m looking forward to helping creative professionals in the entertainment industry improve productivity and increase operational flexibility with Thinklogical’s high-performance signal management systems.”



Merritt brings more than 25 years of experience in film, broadcast, post-production, and technology sales and marketing with companies including MTI Film, FilmLight, EPS Cineworks, and Hollywood Digital. Most recently, Merritt represented various media and entertainment technology products and services through her own company, Belinda Reps.



“Belinda has a depth of knowledge and a network of relationships in the entertainment and media industry that is second to none,” said Richard Cooper, vice president of sales, U.S. commercial and Canada at Thinklogical. “With the proliferation of 4K and Ultra HD workflows, Belinda is well poised to help expand Thinklogical’s presence in the broadcast, film, and post-production markets.”



Merritt is a member of several professional organizations, including the Hollywood Post Alliance (HPA), SMPTE, and Association of Moving Image Activists (AMIA), and in her spare time volunteers on the committees of HPA Women in Post, HPA Sales Career Resource Group (SGRG) and the American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) Technology Committee, in addition to being a founding member of PostProductionPro.com and ShotOnWhat.com.



Merritt attended Texas Southmost College and resides in the Los Angeles area.