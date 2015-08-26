MaxMedia Launching Consultant Practice

MaxMedia has launched a consultancy practice to improve its digital shopping experiences inside retail environments.

Coined MaxMedia Retail Labs, the consulting practice will have a mix of educational workshops, diagnostic systems, planning tools and quantitative shopper and business metrics. MaxMedia Retail Labs exists to educate retailers to plan, activate and evolve measureable in-store digital solutions that target the “buying brain” of the non-conscious shopper.The consultancy’s core model is called “The Emotional Experience CENTER,” and it aims to guide to turn today’s distracted shoppers into emotionally invested buyers. The word CENTER represents an acronym for reaching the digitally influenced shopper inside the store.