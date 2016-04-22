Matrox Unveils Monarch LCS Lecture Capture Appliance



The Monarch LCS by Matrox

The What: Matrox Video recently introduced the Monarch LCS, a compact, two-input lecture capture appliance. The Monarch LCS accepts video from any SDI or HDMI camera and presentation content over HDMI from computers. The inputs can be encoded independently and in sync for use with the latest multi-stream video players. Alternatively, the inputs can be combined prior to encoding in a variety of production layouts, including picture-in-picture and side-by-side, for use with standard video players. Monarch LCS will be shown for the first time at the 2016 NAB Show (Las Vegas, April 1821) in booth SL6317.

The What Else: “Online video has become a must for student engagement and schools around the world, big and small, are looking to deliver their content simply and effectively,” said Dan Maloney, technical marketing manager, Matrox Video. “With Monarch LCS, every classroom and presentation venue can now be affordably equipped for streaming and recording high-quality video and high-resolution, computer-generated content.”

Monarch LCS is a standalone network appliance designed to be simple for IT administrators to set up and integrate into video management systems (VMS) such as Opencast and Kaltura and learning management systems (LMS) such as Moodle. Its web interface lets users define profiles for live streamed and recorded lectures mixing camera and presentation material from SDI and HDMI sources. Scaling, de-interlacing and noise reduction engines ensure pristine images are sent to the encoders. For streaming purposes, the encoders use either RTMP or RTSP protocol to deliver live streams to local media servers or cloud-based CDNs. In recording applications, the encoders write MP4 or MOV files directly to network-mapped drives, eliminating the need for post-lecture file transfer, or alternatively to local USB drives or SD cards.

The Bottom Line: Monarch LCS comes with a comprehensive set of HTTP-based control APIs that let network- or cloud-based video management platform developers and AV integrators harness the streaming and recording capabilities of Monarch LCS appliances from within their own environments to create customized user experiences. A control module for Crestron room media controllers is also available.