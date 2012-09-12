Advanced Outfits CTV for 2012 Olympic Coverage

Advanced, a Canadian AV integrator, recently helped CTV/Bell Media with the construction of a video wall display for CTV’s Olympics coverage in London.
- Advanced installed two large Orion video walls that were used to broadcast live event coverage across Canada from July 27 through August 12.
- Advanced sent a team of factory-certified technicians to London to manage the installation of the two video displays. The team used their expertise in broadcast audiovisual solutions to provide CTV with on-site support and services throughout the duration of the Olympics.
- “We’re extremely proud of how this project turned out,” said Mark Mulford, CEO and president of Advanced. “Advanced has a long-standing relationship with CTV/Bell Media, so they knew that we were the right team for the job. Our technicians have extensive experience in broadcast solutions, and their work resulted in two fully functional video walls that operated flawlessly throughout the two weeks of the Olympics.”
- The two large video walls were each comprised of 21 ultra-thin bezel display panels in a 7x3 configuration, which provided CTV with bright, seamless images. To create a ‘window effect’ overlooking iconic Trafalgar Square, a window treatment was installed on top of the videowalls. The set was equipped to deliver both English and French broadcasts across Canada.