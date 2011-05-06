NewTek Names TriCaster-A-Day Giveaway Winners

NewTek has announced the winners of their TriCaster-A-Day Giveaway, the company’s National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show promotion. At NAB 2011, NewTek gave away four NewTek TriCaster 850 portable live production systems, valued at over $100,000.

Drawings to win a TriCaster 850 were held once a day, beginning Monday, April 11 through Thursday, April 14. The winners are:

- Bob Dudley, Phoenix Union High School District, Phoenix

- Tony Tidwell, WBII TV20, Ashland, Miss.

- Horane Henry, D3 LED, LLC, New York

- Devin Caldwell, VTV Channel 6/Strata Networks, Vernal, Utah

“Winning the TriCaster 850 is both a thrill and an honor,” said Dudley, who manages and operates a TV studio for Phoenix Union High School District. “Prior to winning this, I was already familiar with NewTek’s reputation for product excellence. Having this TriCaster system will bring our studio into a long-awaited level of HD production technology.”

While this will be Dudley’s first experience using NewTek’s portable live production system, Caldwell and Henry are both experienced TriCaster users.

According to Caldwell, VTV Channel 6 uses NewTek’s first HD system, TriCaster 300. They are now looking forward to using their new TriCaster 850, weekly for in-studio production, and for their high school sports production. Caldwell said, “We will use it (TriCaster 850) on a weekly basis. It’s a big upgrade, and we’ll start live streaming directly from our venues now.”

Henry hopes to use his new TriCaster 850 to create a mobile broadcast studio, although he says he’ll probably also use it for work. As a systems engineer for D3 LED, he anticipates using his new TriCaster for many of the challenging live events they do, such as those in Times Square.