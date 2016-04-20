Matrox Releases Mura IPX Series Encode/Decode Boards

The What: Matrox Mura IPX is a new line of 4K capture and IP encode/decode boards that let OEMs and AV system builders deliver advanced video wall controllers featuring high-quality, low-bit-rate, multi-channel 4K or HD encoding and decoding over standard IP.

The What Else: Designed to work with Mura MPX video wall capture and display boards or Matrox C-Series multi-display graphics cards, Mura IPX features 4K capture plus high-density encode and decode functionality onto a single PCIe card to simplify integration and reduce installation costs. The MURA-IPX-I4DF 4K capture and IP decode board provides four HDMI inputs for direct high-resolution 4Kp60 or 2560x1600p60 capture plus H.264 decoding of up to two 4Kp60, four 4Kp30, eight 1080p60 or sixteen 1080p30 streams. The MURA-IPX-I4EF 4K capture and IP encode/decode board adds H.264 level 5.2 encoding to stream and record content, including video wall sources, displays, or regions of interest, anywhere on the network.