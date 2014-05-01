Matrox Mura Capture and Display Boards

Matrox Mura MPX Series capture and display boards feature flexible inputs and high-quality outputs allowing AV integrators, system builders and equipment manufacturers to easily and cost-effectively build high-density video wall controller systems supporting custom video walls of almost any size. Exceptional-quality scaling, switching, and compositing of source content including HDCP feeds are easily managed through intuitive software control options including Matrox MuraControl, third-party software and simple integration with existing AV control systems. The recently released Matrox MuraControl 3.0 for Windows video wall management software will be demonstrated for the first time at InfoComm 2014. Mura capabilities will also be showcased through rich transitions and eye-catching effects applied to both recorded and live content using the latest Mura Network API—a platform that software developers have used to build their own powerful video wall control solutions for Mura-based video walls.