David O. Lopez Promoted to President of Industrial Audio/Video

Industrial Audio Video/Inc. (IAV), a Texas-based audiovisual systems integrator, has promoted David Lopez from vice president to president.



Lopez, who began his audio/video career in the U.S. Army in 1970, has been with IAV for 28 years. Lopez held prior positions as Electronic Technician at Lockheed and Customer Advisor at ATT. He joined IAV as sales support representative and was subsequently promoted to inside sales representative, sales manager and vice president.

“David has effectively functioned in the role of IAV's Chief Operating Officer for some time,” said Lyle Watrous, IAV CEO. "Not only has he been a major influence on IAV's business, he also brings to the role many years of participation in industry committees, boards and associations."

Many of IAV's clients are located in south Texas and include corporations, education organizations, houses of worship and state and local municipalities. Its core products are systems design and engineering, integration, project management and maintenance services. As a member of Professional Systems Network International (PSNI), IAV is also positioned to provide regional and national solutions to meet the clients’ needs.

To continually strengthen its market performance and share, Lopez said IAV is expected to increasingly focus on professional development to constantly elevate talent levels among its workforce, enhancing operational efficiency, new business development, and delivering world-class customer service. In connection with anticipated strategic directions, Lopez recently led the launch of initiatives, including a team-based approach to project and account management.