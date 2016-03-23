Matrox Maevex Certified with Utelogy for Use in Higher Education

Matrox Graphics today announced that Utelogy has validated Matrox Maevex H.264 encoders and decoders for use with its AV control and management platform.

Maevex-Utelogy Set Up Diagram

Matrox Maevex provides a flexible streaming and recording hardware enhancement to the Utelogy software, which on its own provides simple, comprehensive control of an institution’s AV systems. The combined solution is ideal for applications such as distance learning, lecture streaming to overflow sites, classroom and lab recording for later editing or video on demand, campus-wide broadcasts of sports and events and digital signage.

“Utelogy users can now move and reconfigure AV systems by simply adding Matrox Maevex encoders and decoders with a quick configuration in the Utelogy platform to assign devices to the desired room or location,” said Scott McGarrigle, president & CTO, Utelogy. “Validation of Maevex gives our customers an affordable way to add a greater number of high-quality video sources, yet at low bitrates, and we are excited to see the innovative projects that will result.”

“The Utelogy software easily integrates our Maevex H.264 encoders and decoders and allows for the simple and flexible control of AV-over-IP content in the classroom and around the campus, all from a centralized software that brings so many elements of control to wherever it’s needed,” said Ron Berty, business development manager, Matrox Graphics. “Utelogy’s validation of Maevex will give integrators the confidence to offer their customers the ability to cost effectively add live streaming and recording capabilities using computers, cameras, media players and other devices they already have in place, without the need for new cabling and switches, and in a software package that can expand, contract, and adapt as needed.”

Matrox Maevex H.264 encoders and decoders deliver quality AV streaming at low bandwidth over standard IP networks for display or for storage anywhere on the LAN. Maevex encoders can be combined with Maevex decoders or a third-party software decoder to stream up to Full HD digital signage, education and training materials, camera footage, desktop screen capture and other AV content to one or more displays and to collaborative video walls. Maevex encoders can also be used to record live AV content to network-attached storage (NAS) or network-shared drives at resolutions up to 1080p60. The zero-latency pass through allows real-time monitoring or connection of another device to stream at the same time as recording.

Maevex units come bundled with Matrox PowerStream software, allowing for easy remote device management, stream switching and streaming/recording parameter adjustment, including user-definable bitrates between 100Kbps and 25Mbps.

An overview of Utelogy and Maevex workflows can be found on the Matrox website.