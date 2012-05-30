Livestream Captures Volvo Ocean Race

Africa Israel USA (AFI-USA), the developer of Marquis Residences, downtown Miami’s tallest residential condominium, along with interior design firm Artefacto, hosted a Livestream camera to capture May's Volvo Ocean Race festivities.
- Stationed at Miami's waterfront building, this new web portal combines real-time live footage with audio clips, stills, text, and video updates, offering a premium view of in-port and close-to-shore events of the Volvo Ocean Race. Installed outside Penthouse 6302, soaring 63 stories above the Biscayne Bay, the camera captures dramatic panoramas of the Atlantic Ocean and the hubbub of downtown Miami.
- The Marquis Residences transmitted a continuous live feed of the world's longest and most challenging professional sailing race that docked in Miami on Sunday, May 6. The competition spans nine months and comprises 66 sailors — 11 aboard each yacht — who traverse 39,270 nautical miles crossing four oceans and five continents en route to the finishing point in Ireland.
- “The ethos at Marquis Residences is centered on innovation and this venture further testifies to our penchant for excellence,” said Lori Ordover, managing member of the Ordover Group, consultants to AFI-USA. “Our Livestream camera will provide scintillating 180-degree views of the world-class yachts, while interactive features allow our audience to partake in all the in-port action, from the comfort of their homes.”
- The camera will remain installed at Marquis Residences until November 2012—at which time the 292-unit property will partner with local businesses to host views of Miami’s vast array of attractions. Guests can also log on to the building’s Livestream channel and witness the stars appear over Biscayne Bay, watch crowds flock to Miami Beach or take note of construction progress at the new Museum of Science.
- “Buyers who want an up-close view of downtown Miami’s art and entertainment district, but can’t plan a visit anytime soon, can use the Livestream camera for virtual sightseeing,” said Marquis’ sales director, Wendy Pine of Cervera Real Estate, the exclusives sales and marketing firm. “This new addition to Marquis Residences promises to infuse the property with even greater global appeal.”
