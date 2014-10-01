Martin's “Full-House” Effect Light

HARMAN’s Martin Professional announced the RUSH Wizard “full-house” effect light for nightclubs, bars and other leisure environments is now shipping. As the latest member of the RUSH by Martin line of affordable lighting solutions, the RUSH Wizard is a bright yet energy-efficient light providing high-quality mid-air effects.

HARMAN Martin's RUSH Wizard

The RUSH Wizard is music-triggered and DMX-controllable with two independent color/gobo wheels offering seven colors (plus two whites) and 13 different gobos with an additional two open patterns. An advanced shutter system allows the Wizard to create fast strobe and pulse effects as well as blackouts and a unique instant open. The Wizard also delivers more than 80 agile light beams with each beam chasing the other while continuously changing color and gobo pattern.

“Finding reliable effect lighting that is compact and bright while also energy efficient is a challenge faced by many integrators,” said Mark Buss, Product Manager, RUSH by Martin. “We are committed to providing the industry with the innovative and affordable lighting solutions; the RUSH Wizard is a powerful addition to our RUSH by Martin line that is capable of filling any venue with a display of mid-air effects and personality.”

The Wizard’s ‘full-house’ club effect produces more than 80 light beams with each beam chasing the other while also continuously changing color and gobo patterns. It also features adjustable focus and a stand-alone mode for easy control as well as a130W short-arc discharge to create powerful effects via a reflector.