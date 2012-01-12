StrandVision's Free Option for Browser Home Page Signage

StrandVision Digital Signage has announced a free new applet for its cloud-based digital signage offering that enables any active subscriber’s signage to be displayed on unlimited computer or cell phone screens as the default home page or as a favorite. The Home Page option works with any Web browser that supports Adobe flash.

Designed for employee communication messaging, member communications for clubs and organizations and faculty and staff communications in education, the StrandVision Digital Signage Home Page shows the same text, images, weather and news as the regular StrandVision Digital Signage displays. Videos also can be played by clicking on the play button as it appears in the signage loop.

There are several ways to take advantage of the free Digital Signage Home Page. StrandVision posts an automated link for each account’s Digital Signage display in the “View Signage” section of the account. Administrators email the link to users who can open the signage and optionally bookmark or set the signage as the browser’s Home Page.

For Information Technology-administered networks, the StrandVision link can be distributed and/or automatically loaded onto computers as they are being commissioned or when they are updated through automated software management processes.



“This is a great new way to take advantage of StrandVision Digital Signage and leverage the signage company wide,” said Mike Strand, StrandVision founder and CEO. “With a few mouse clicks, StrandVision Digital Signage can be extended to every computer in a company. Far-flung employees anywhere in the world can be exposed to corporate information 24/7. We know that there will be several other applications for business, education and other organizations, as well. It’s easy to set up and then runs automatically – and it continues our free digital signage software tradition with no additional cost to our subscribers.”

The free StrandVision Digital Signage Home Page joins other StrandVision display options that were added to StrandVision's suite of services in response to customer requests. The company also offers a screen saver option and an applet that enables its customers to show their signage as a frame on their Web pages.

“Each of these three add-ons allows StrandVision Digital Signage customers to leverage their current business marketing and communication materials to reach employees, prospects or the public with consistent, efficient information without having to re-create separate communications vehicles,” said Strand.