BenQ Expands Facilities with Three New Offices

- BenQ has expanded its operations with three new locations. Effective immediately, the company's U.S. headquarters has moved to 3200 Park Center Drive in Costa Mesa, Calif., while a new Sales and Marketing branch has opened at the Shops at Legacy in Plano, Texas. Additionally, BenQ's Return Material Authorization (RMA) office has relocated to Chino Hills, Calif. The new sites support the company's ongoing focus on customer service and being closer to its customers.
- "Investing in our employees and finding ways to better serve our customers are key priorities at BenQ," said Lars Yoder, President at BenQ America Corp. "The expansion enables us to improve customer service while ensuring that BenQ is equipped for future growth. We are thrilled to have three new facilities for enhanced operations."
- Situated within the natural settings of Costa Mesa, Calif., BenQ's new main office was designed to harness the inspiring surroundings of Southern California, while the new office in Plano, Texas, was selected for its convenient location supporting the central time zone. Located within the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the new Sales and Marketing branch augments customer support, bringing BenQ closer to its partners in the region. In addition, the 100 percent LED lit facility supports BenQ's ongoing green initiatives. Furthermore, BenQ's new RMA office, located in Chino, Calif., was chosen to offer improved employee accommodations as well as enhanced customer service and support.