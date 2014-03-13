DiGiCo Launches 2014 Masters Series, Reveals Tour Dates

DiGiCo is poised to take the spotlight on a trek of its very own with the launch of the DiGiCo Masters Series Training Tour.



Presented in conjunction with Group One Limited, DiGiCo’s U.S. distributor, the single-day course is designed to provide attendees with plenty of hands-on console time — including multi-track playback to the desk and the ability to mix down to headphones — allowing them to put into practice what they’ve learned throughout the day.

“The idea behind these one-day trainings is to not only give those that attend a great introduction into the DiGiCo mixing environment but also make sure they understand the ins and outs of system configuration and operation,” said Ryan Shelton, sales and support specialist and instructor for Group One. “This is a great opportunity for those interested in what DiGiCo has to offer as a mixing platform as well as those who are familiar with DiGiCo but may simply want to brush up on what’s new.”

DiGiCo’s first two training tour dates of 2014 will take place in Atlanta on March 19 and 20, followed over the next couple of months with stops in St. Louis (April 22, 23), Chicago (April 29, 30), Phoenix (May 13, 14) and Denver (May 20, 21). Additional cities and dates will be announced soon.

Although there is no cost to attend the DiGiCo Masters Series training sessions, reservations are limited to ensure that all attendees are able to spend sufficient time on the desks. Complimentary lunch will also be provided.