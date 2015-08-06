Martin Audio Names Helm Eastern Regional Sales Manager

Martin Audio has appointed Greg Helm as its Eastern regional sales manager as part of an ongoing reorganization of the company’s U.S. sales effort.

Helm, a 25-year sales veteran of the music, pro audio, and commercial AV markets, will be responsible for all sales East of the Mississippi while working closely with sales reps, integrators and consultants.



Prior to joining Martin Audio, Greg held key positions with Community and Peavey and will bring significant sales and product management experience to the role.



“I am extremely happy to join an industry leader like Martin Audio," said Helm. "I’ve always been impressed by the quality and sound of their loudspeakers and look forward to contributing to their sales growth in the U.S.”



Lee Stein, vice president at Matrin Audio North America, said, “We are thrilled to have Greg join the Martin Audio U.S. sales team. Along with his natural enthusiasm, he brings extensive knowledge of the installation business as well as serious technical sales experience to the position. We are lucky to have him and expect big things as a result."