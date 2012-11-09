SharePoint TV Offered on New X2O Visual Communications Platform

- X2O is now offering SharePoint TV on its new X2O visual communications platform, which enables users to create channels based on content in Microsoft's SharePoint enterprise collaboration platform.
- This functionality allows users to push content from SharePoint onto all screens across an organization automatically, from digital displays to mobile devices and desktops, using TV-like channels.
- With the X2O platform's intuitive, drag-and-drop authoring tools, users can select from a library of smart objects specifically designed to work with SharePoint applications, such as company news and announcements, team calendars, task lists, document browsing, and dashboards. They can then quickly and easily display this information on a variety of screens throughout an organization, including mobile phones, tablets, and desktops. Information updated in SharePoint is automatically reflected on the screens in real time, improving the delivery of information without adding to staff workload, the company says.
- For timely messages and alerts, information can be entered directly into SharePoint and quickly sent throughout a business or organization or to one specific person, one team, or entire departments. For more creative collaboration and knowledge sharing, employees can also publish videos, images, and PowerPoint slides that appear within the SharePoint interface.
- X2O Media will be exhibiting at the 2012 Microsoft SharePoint Conference, November 12-15 in Las Vegas.