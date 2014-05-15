Marshall Electronics VS-104-3GSDI

- Marshall Electronics is releasing the VS-104-3GSDI 1080p/59.94 Full HD IP Video Encoder/Decoder with a maximum frame rate of 60fps @ 1920 x 1080. The VS-104-3GSDI simplifies the delivery of high definition video and embedded audio via an IP network.
- Marshall Broadcast AV Division director of sales Devan Cress said, “The VS-104-3GSDI allows meetings, presentations, and other HD content to be delivered via a live stream to multiple offices or branches of a business. Integrators will like the simplicity of implementing one device that offers encoding and decoding of a 1080p/59.94 signal plus embedded audio. The VS-104-3GSDI provides all the capabilities you might need to transport high quality video and audio content simultaneously.”
- Marshall’s VS-104-3GSDI Encoder/Decoder is a High Definition Video Server that allows real-time transmission of video and embedded audio over standard IP networks and the internet. The VS-104-3GSDI has a configurable inputs and outputs: CVBS, HDMI, SDI, HDSDI, and 3GSDI. Unicast, multicast, push and pull streaming are supported and controlled from a common, easy-to-use browser interface now featuring 4:2:2 Color Space.
- Advanced features of the VS-104-3GSDI include POE+ and multiple programming interfaces, and it is compliant with the ONVIF Standard. The Marshall VS-104-3GSDI offers quad streaming of H.264 and /or MJPEG. Embedded audio is supported in 3GSDI, HDSDI, SDI, and HDMI. Stereo analog is also provided.
- The VS-104-3GSDI delivers audio and HD video in real time, enabling live events to be streamed to viewers in full HD. This encoder has unlimited applications for broadcast, A/V production, corporate videos, training, and much more.
- The VS-104-3GSDI is part of an entire family of broadcast-ready 1080p/59.94 IP products developed by Marshall Electronics. The line also includes the VS-547-3GSDI 30x Zoom Box Camera and its partner the VS-577-3GSDI 30x Zoom PTZ Camera, both of which support low sub frame latency from 3GSDI output in various resolutions up to 1080p/59.94.
- The VS-104-3GSDI and complementary IP products are being showcased at InfoComm booth C9122. The VS-104-3GSDI will be released in the second quarter of 2014.