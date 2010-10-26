Premier Mounts MVW Series Videowall Frame

- Premier Mounts, manufacturer of projector mounts, flat-panel display mounts, carts and stands and accessories, added another product to its lineup of videowall mounting products. The new MVW Series Videowall Frame is designed for mounting flat-panel displays to Premier Mounts’ dual-pole carts and stands, or suspending them from the ceiling. They are ideal for digital signage, tradeshows, education, rental & staging applications and much more.
- The MVW46 uses VESA™ mounting patterns to fit the 46-inch Samsung 460UT and NEC 361UN flat-panel displays. Premier Mounts can also custom design the mount to fit other display models. Install the mounts in either portrait or landscape orientation by fastening tubing from a cart or stand, or suspend the mounts using their various 2-inch knockouts. Quick-release buttons make it easier than ever to install the displays, which can be attached to the front and/or back of the MVW46. Join multiple MVW46s horizontally and/or vertically to create a large videowall. The MVW46 was successfully used by NEC for their 2x2-screen videowall display at Digital Signage Expo 2010 and InfoComm 2010.
- The MVW46 is designed for use with Premier Mounts’ space-saving dual-pole carts and stands, offering rock-solid support, versatile screening options, stability and agility to maximize convenience and visibility. Two of these products, the PSD-TL floor stand and PSD-VPS low-profile mobile cart, were featured at the Rental & Staging Roadshow in New York, Chicago and Pasadena.
- Premier Mounts’ MVW46 is the latest in its line of award-winning videowalls, one of which, the Videowall Mounting System, a modular flat-panel framing system, recently received the SCN-InfoComm Installation Product Award for “Most Innovative Digital Signage Product” at InfoComm 2010. The award, presented by Systems Contractor News magazine (SCN), positions Premier Mounts as one of the leading developers of mounting products in the A/V industry.
- Premier Mounts' Videowall Mounting System installations include a current project at McCarran International Airport, Las Vegas (soon to be one of the largest LCD videowalls at a U.S. airport); and finished projects at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport; NEC booth at InfoComm 2010, Las Vegas; NEC booth at ISC West, Las Vegas; NEC booth at Digital Signage Show 2010, Las Vegas, and many more.
