Marc Hochlerin Returns to SM&W as Principal

Marc Hochlerin has rejoined the Shen Milsom & Wilke’s New York office as principal, leading client development initiatives for North America. He will be responsible for maintaining and building business relationships and program planning across various sectors with key clients and innovation partners.

Marc Hochlerin

"Marc has immense knowledge of the landscape and a proven track record of delivering results for clients,” said Tom Shen, president and CEO. “We are delighted to have Marc return to SM&W. He brings a broad range of experience to SM&W, including acoustical, audiovisual planning, and global operations which uniquely positions him to lead these efforts.”

“I feel like I am home,” Hochlerin said. “An important part of my career was at SM&W working with the wonderful clients and deep resources of the staff on amazing, iconic projects. I’ve always been passionate about the convergence of acoustics, AV, and technology and how those disciplines with thoughtful planning provide for unique client experiences.

“I believe that the true collaborative convergence of what we can offer to our design and development partners strengthens the planning process and adds value in successful outcomes in the workplace, clinical, and patient environments. It’s so good to be back at SM&W where I’m delighted to be part of this global team working on such meaningful projects and initiatives. I look forward to engaging with my colleagues and our clients and doing my part to contribute and help build the next exciting chapter of SM&W.”

Hochlerin is rooted and dedicated to the advancement of the industry and education of future generations. He serves on the Program Advisory Council of the Institute of Audio Research (IAR). He is also involved in promoting the initiatives of the Education Foundation of the National Systems Contractor Association (NSCA), an organization that raises scholarship funds for student trade tuition in the AV and UC industry. He is an associate member of the Acoustical Society of America and a member of the American Society of Healthcare Engineering (ASHE). He is also actively involved in the New York Building Congress.