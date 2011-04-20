NEC Names Winner of $25,000 Giveaway

Chicago, IL--NEC Display Solutions of America has named Chase Secondary School the winner of its $25,000 giveaway contest. Administrators at Chase Secondary will choose $25,000 worth of NEC products for their school, which is based in British Columbia, Canada and enrolls students in grades 8-12.

"We're extremely excited to work with Chase Secondary on their technology makeover and design something that will benefit both the faculty and students," said Ashley Flaska, vice president of marketing at NEC Display Solutions. "Chase Secondary's video submission was incredibly creative with a touch of humor that really got the public audience's attention. We hope this contest brought awareness to schools about how they can improve their classrooms and computer labs, and that NEC has programs in place to help our customers achieve their ideal setup."

After more than 25,000 public votes during the month of March, Chase Secondary emerged the favorite and will take home the grand prize. The school has chosen to install projectors in its classrooms and desktop monitors. The four runners up include Robbin Hebrew Academy (Toronto, ON, Canada), Rockvale Elementary (Rockvale, TN), St. Jude School (Joliet, IL) and Valley View School (North Brookfield, MA). Each of the runners up will receive a 32-inch NEC E321 for their schools. The contest through NEC's Star Student (education) program received more than 200 entries during the submission period, and a panel of NEC judges reviewed all video submissions to select the most creative and deserving schools for the top five.

"On behalf of all the students and faculty at Chase Secondary, we are thrilled to be the grand prize winner of NEC's Giveaway Extravaganza and humbled to be receiving new innovative technology that will benefit our students' education," said Mark Wereley, English teacher at Chase Secondary School. "The staff is very much looking forward to selecting projector and desktop models for use in their classes to help improve student achievement. NEC creates reliable products that our teachers can count on and use to enhance their lessons and engage students."