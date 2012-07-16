Android 4.0 for Advantech’s HIT-W181 Terminal

Advantech’s HIT-W181 now supports Android 4.0. HIT-W181 is an 18.5”, 16:9 full-flat PCT or multi-touch terminal, with features including a 2.0 megapixel camera, WiFi, VOIP, barcode reader, RFID, NFC, MSR and fingerprint reader. The system, powered by an Intel Atom or Intel Core i7 processor, is designed for retail, exhibition hall, education/campus , vending, self-service and kiosk applications.
- Android 4.0 has replaced hardware/programmable buttons with a set of virtual keys, supports native NFC (near field communications) and includes improved security. The system supports face recognition coupled with auto-login for user authentication.
- Under Android 4.0, the system speed is 30% faster than under Android 2.3, and operating system stability has been enhanced. Memory management under Android 4.0 has also been improved with better memory allocation and deallocation of tasks running on the system.
- Advantech will continue to roll out support of Android 4.0 for its other HIT series Hospitality Infotainment Terminals: the HIT-W221, HIT-W151 and HIT-W121. Pricing for the HIT-W181 starts at $1,435.00 per unit.