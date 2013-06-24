Edgenuity Launches New Suite of Courses Tailored for College Students

Edgenuity, a provider of online and blended learning solutions, has introduced a new suite of higher education courses specifically designed to prepare college entrants for academic and career success.

Only 25 percent of today’s ACT-tested high school graduates meet all the benchmarks of the ACT, which assesses college readiness, according to the 2012 ACT Enrollment Management Trends Report. Edgenuity’s solution is helping colleges keep more students in school with developmental and test preparation courses designed to help students embark on a successful course of college study.

Edgenuity’s higher education courses also include comprehensive instructional content so colleges can expand or supplement course offerings in general education, electives, and world languages. Edgenuity is the only company offering developmental and enrichment courses in an interactive and engaging online learning format at the college level.

“The first year of college is a make or break period for many students, and getting a strong start is critical to putting students on a path to graduation,” said chief executive officer, Edgenuity, Sari Factor. “Edgenuity helps students identify the content they need to master and advance at their own pace. Our flexible, engaging and personalized curriculum lays the groundwork for academic achievement whether a student is attending college directly after high school or returning after time in the workforce.”

Edgenuity’s suite of online higher education offerings includes:

Developmental Courses – Students take a pre-assessment to identify areas where they lack mastery. Based on the results, Edgenuity will serve customized content to students, helping them catch up on the fundamentals and acquire the knowledge they need to succeed. The courses are available in English and Mathematics, and include Reading Comprehension, Sentence Mechanics and Research & Expository Writing Skills, along with Basic Mathematics, Basic Algebra, and College Algebra.

Test Preparation - Robust online test preparation ensures students are ready to succeed when it comes time to take the GED, COMPASS, or ACCUPLACER academic placement tests. Test preparation programs also feature diagnostic assessments and prescriptive learning paths so students receive a truly individualized learning experience.

Study Resource - Edgenuity can be used as a fully-searchable database, enabling students to use the full Edgenuity curriculum as a study resource. This allows students to fill in gaps in their understanding of content or subject knowledge as they progress through the unit-level, engaging instruction modules.