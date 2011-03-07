Crestron Expands DigitalMedia 8G Line

Rockleigh, NJ--Crestron has released the DM-RMC-150-S DigitalMedia 8G Fiber Receiver & Room Controller, which accepts all signals over a single fiber strand and outputs HDMI and analog stereo.
- The DM-RMC-150-S DigitalMedia 8G Fiber Receiver & Room Controller.
- The room controller receives all analog and uncompressed HD audio/video signals, control, data and Ethernet from a single multimode fiber strand and outputs standard HDMI to the display device. In addition to the RS232, IR and Ethernet ports, DM-RMC-150-S adds relays, closure sensing and USB ports for additional control options for maximum design and programming flexibility. The slim profile DM-RMC-150-S installs neatly behind a flat panel display or above a ceiling mounted projector.
- “Fiber is the infrastructure of the future and the best way to transmit AV and control long distances,” said Crestron director of marketing, Vincent Bruno. “CresFiber can carry all signals, including HDMI, up to 1,000 feet. The DM-RMC-150-S takes the fiber in and outputs standard HDMI to the display.”
- In addition, this latest DM fiber receiver also provides a separate analog stereo audio output to connect to a line input on a display, an AV receiver or an audio amplifier such as the Crestron MP-AMP30.
- “HDMI makes cabling easier because all audio and video is carried over one wire," Bruno said. “But how do you get the audio out of the HDMI when you want to connect directly to powered speakers or an external amp or receiver? With the DM-RMC-150-S controller, we’ve made it simple.”
- The DM-RMC-150-S also functions as a keyboard/mouse extender, allowing a USB HID-compliant keyboard and/or mouse to be connected at the display location.