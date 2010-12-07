The 2011 AV Technology Awards Officially Launch

There are three master categories for this year's AV Technology Awards:

New Products - this category is for product manufacturers to enter their new hardware or software products that are easy to operate, provide return on investment, and equip a facility for technological evolution.



Applications (completed, real-world design/installation of integrated AV systems, including hardware, software, connectivity, etc) - this category is for manufacturers or end-users to enter interesting or innovative applications in which they were involved.



Scholarship - this category is for end-users or manufacturers to nominate an end-user who pushes the boundaries of current technology, and is in charge of the daily operation of an innovative AV system. The winner will receive a $1,000 scholarship from AV Technology Magazine to pursue continuing professional development in the AV industry.



For more information, visit https://secure.newbay-media.com/avtech/avtawards/categories.php