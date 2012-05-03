Lutron Awarded Green Design Medal by NYSID

Lutron Electronics has announced its receipt of a Green Design Medal from the New York School of Interior Design (NYSID).

The fourth annual competition recognizes organizations and individuals in the New York metropolitan area for efforts supporting sustainability and green design. Recipients were honored at a ceremony in New York City on April 25.

The 2012 Green Design Award recipients are:

• Gensler for the Design of Interior Spaces

• Lutron Electronics for Interior Products

• The Related Companies for Development/Real Estate

• The NYC Green Codes Task Force for Advocacy/Community

“The 2012 Green Awards Committee was unanimous in its selection of Lutron Electronics as the recipient of this year’s award for Interior Products,” said Dr. Ellen Fisher, NYSID’s vice president for Academic Affairs and Dean. “NYSID is proud to recognize Lutron and its founders, Mr. and Mrs. Joel Spira, as leaders in thought and practice in green design.”