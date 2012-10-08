Epson Lowers Prices on Replacement Lamps for Education Customers

Epson has introduced new lower prices for K-12 education-focused projector replacement lamps.
Compatible with two dozen of Epson’s projectors, the replacement lamps are available for $99 or less exclusively for Brighter Futures customers.
According to TFCinfo, a worldwide leader in audio/visual market research, the education sector repeatedly ranked the high cost of replacement lamps as the number one downside of using a projector.
“As education budgets continue to diminish and schools are continually looking for ways to reduce costs, Epson is offering an ideal solution to help K-12 customers maximize projector value and maintain the lowest total cost of ownership possible,” said Sara Kim, associate product manager, K-12 education marketing, Epson America, Inc. “Epson understands the need to provide educators with affordable and high-quality technology solutions to help classrooms stay ahead of the curve.”
The replacement lamps with pricing under $99 are compatible with two dozen education-focused projector models including:
PowerLite S11
PowerLite X12
PowerLite X15
PowerLite 92
PowerLite 93
PowerLite 93+
PowerLite 95
PowerLite 96W
PowerLite 905
PowerLite 915W
PowerLite 1835
PowerLite D6150
PowerLite 420
PowerLite 425W
PowerLite 430
PowerLite 435W
PowerLite 475W
BrightLink 475Wi
BrightLink 435Wi
PowerLite 480
BrightLink 480Wi
PowerLite 470
PowerLite 485W
BrightLink 485Wi