Epson Lowers Prices on Replacement Lamps for Education Customers

Epson has introduced new lower prices for K-12 education-focused projector replacement lamps.

Compatible with two dozen of Epson’s projectors, the replacement lamps are available for $99 or less exclusively for Brighter Futures customers.

According to TFCinfo, a worldwide leader in audio/visual market research, the education sector repeatedly ranked the high cost of replacement lamps as the number one downside of using a projector.

“As education budgets continue to diminish and schools are continually looking for ways to reduce costs, Epson is offering an ideal solution to help K-12 customers maximize projector value and maintain the lowest total cost of ownership possible,” said Sara Kim, associate product manager, K-12 education marketing, Epson America, Inc. “Epson understands the need to provide educators with affordable and high-quality technology solutions to help classrooms stay ahead of the curve.”

The replacement lamps with pricing under $99 are compatible with two dozen education-focused projector models including:

PowerLite S11

PowerLite X12

PowerLite X15

PowerLite 92

PowerLite 93

PowerLite 93+

PowerLite 95

PowerLite 96W

PowerLite 905

PowerLite 915W

PowerLite 1835

PowerLite D6150

PowerLite 420

PowerLite 425W

PowerLite 430

PowerLite 435W

PowerLite 475W

BrightLink 475Wi

BrightLink 435Wi

PowerLite 480

BrightLink 480Wi

PowerLite 470

PowerLite 485W

BrightLink 485Wi