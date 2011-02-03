Acer America Debuts Super Small Projector

- Acer America has introduced a compact projector with 200 lumens brightness and designed to fit in the palm of a hand. The Acer K11 provides great mobility and ease-of-use, the company says.
- This new pocket-sized projector features an intuitive user interface, rich media functionality and easy setup in various environments. Additionally, the Acer K11 uses a mercury-free LED light source to ensure longer lamp life, making it extremely environmentally friendly.
- “This new compact, portable projector allows customers to enjoy exceptional visual quality when viewing images, whether they are at home, in the classroom or at work,” said Chris White, senior director, product marketing, U.S. “The Acer K11 is packed with features and functionality that make viewing a variety of visuals easy and fun. Users can even connect the projector to an iPod or iPhone to show off personal photos and videos.”
- The new Acer K11 projector is loaded with advanced features that offer an innovative new way to project visuals in the classroom, boardroom or living room. Featuring superior lamp technology with illumination of 200 ANSI lumens and 2000:1 contrast ratio, the Acer K11 delivers excellent image quality that is ideal for digital entertainment. Its native SVGA resolution of 858x600 and 4:3 aspect ratio are ready for presentations, photos, multimedia, and more. The projector can also be adjusted to a 16:9 aspect ratio for video content from Blu-ray Discs and DVDs.
- Delivering amazing connectivity options, the Acer K11 enables high-quality enjoyment of portable entertainment videos, audio and photos. The HDMI port provides a seamless connection to the latest digital sources such as high-definition displays and home theater systems. Additionally, the Acer K11 can connect to various other input sources through its USB 2.0 port, SD card reader, analog RGB/component video (D-sub) and composite video/audio (3.5mm 4-pin mini jack).
- Up to 30,000 hours of LED lamp life on the new Acer projector reduces lamp replacement costs and ensures long-term dependable projector use.(1) The extended lifespan and consistent image quality lower the total cost of ownership and translate to significant savings. Users can enable the Auto ECO Mode to increase the lifespan of the lamp by reducing noise and consuming less power. Further savings are ensured by the innovative DLP chip, enabling a filter-free design for lower maintenance and operating costs.
- Advanced Acer technologies such as ColorSafe and SmartFormat make using the Acer K11 simple and efficient, whether it’s for work or entertainment. ColorSafe takes advantage of DLP® technology to make the projector virtually immune to color decay and delivers a crisp, clear viewing experience even with prolonged use. The Acer SmartFormat technology supports comprehensive wide-format PC signals, eliminating problems with signals not being supported or resolution changes from wide-format notebook PCs. The visuals are complemented by ample audio with a built-in speaker with 1-watt output. Additionally, external speakers can be connected.
- Weighing only 1.3 pounds and measuring 4.8" W x 4.6" D x 1.7" H, the Acer K11 comes with a remote control and carrying bag, simplifying use and portability.
- The Acer K11 projector is available now for U.S. customers at leading retailers for a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $419.