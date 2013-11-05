Holt Renfrew Creates NanoLumens LED Display for Toronto Store

- Holt Renfrew, a chain of high-end Canadian department stores specializing in select luxury brands and designer boutiques, has partnered with Gridcast Media, a Canadian visual communications consulting firm, to create one of the largest indoor LED display implementations within the Canadian retail industry.
- Gridcast Media partnered with NanoLumens and Dot2Dot, exclusive Canadian distributor of the Scala Content Management software, to design and develop this “one-of-a-kind” digital canvas for Holt Renfrew. The façade reflects the unique architectural styling envisioned in the re-design of the Yorkdale store. Gridcast’s vision for the project was to create a living architectural piece.
- The new LED display stands at the front of Holt Renfrew’s re-designed store in Yorkdale Mall and features six 29 foot tall by 4 foot wide panels displaying the latest fashion trends in dynamic imagery to wow passers-by and to welcome them into the store. The layout design provides Holt Renfrew with a creative platform to display digital content on each individual column or content spanning across the entire façade.
- The displays feature a sharp 6 mm pixel pitch to give people outside and inside of the store a sharp, crisp image. The entire display features over 1.5 million LED packages.
