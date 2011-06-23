StrandVision Supports International Languages

- StrandVision Digital Signage has announced support for international language character sets on its Digital Signage playback and accompanying Web setup area that customers use to develop their signage pages. The expanded language support uses Universal Character Set Transformation Format — 8-bit (UTF-8), the dominant character encoding for database-oriented systems and the World Wide Web.
- The new capability enables StrandVision’s international customers to use their native language keyboards just as they do when they type information into Web pages, as well as for English speaking customers to provide marketing or employee communication information in the languages used by their visitors and staff. The StrandVision web server automatically recognizes and adapts the keyboard language to the UTF-8 standard and presents the correct characters on all of the customer’s digital signage screens.
- In addition to text that users enter via their keyboards, StrandVision’s international language capabilities automatically accommodate worldwide database content and Really Simple Syndication (RSS) feeds as well as large and small business marketing images and videos.
- “International language encoding is another step in supporting our continually growing international customer base,” explained Mike Strand, StrandVision founder and CEO. “It joins a number of recent advances that are included for free to our customers, including databases, emergency notifications, and PowerPoint and video conversions. All of these advances are the result of customer feedback, which fits our mission for excellent customer service while helping us to continue to enhance our digital signage service.”
- Information:
- http://www.StrandVision.com
- or by calling 715-235-7446 or emailing sales@strandvision.com
Topics