NEC and DOmedia Form Partnership

Columbus, OH--NEC Display Solutions and DOmedia have formed a strategic partnership to create an end-to-end solution for the challenges related to the buying and selling of digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising.

DOmedia Powered by VUKUNET is designed to assist in the planning, buying, management, and measurement of large DOOH advertising campaigns across many different DOOH networks.

According to PQ Media, the digital out-of-home ad medium is one of the fastest growing media in North America, with 18.1 percent compounded annual growth projected for the next four years. Advertising agencies have indicated a willingness to invest more money in DOOH, but first require the industry's adoption of standards in the areas of creative, ad serving, audience measurement, and performance reporting.

DOmedia Powered by VUKUNET allows for the seamless integration of advertising agency and DOOH network activities from campaign planning through execution. The solution incorporates DOmedia's web-based, front-end media search, planning and buying tools with NEC's back-end VUKUNET technology, which provides comprehensive ad inventory management, ad campaign placement, tracking, measurement, and reporting capabilities to display to media buyers. The combined solution is aimed at resolving issues with technology fragmentation by creating a standards-based solution that will benefit the entire DOOH market.

"The partnership with DOmedia will be the industry standard that will generate incredible growth in the DOOH industry," said Pierre Richer, president and COO, NEC Display Solutions. "While the market matures, an open end-to-end solution will create value for both buyers and sellers by lowering operating expenses, increasing transparency and creating innovation like we've seen in the online and mobile advertising industries."

"Companies like DOmedia and NEC coming together help to propel the overall industry and bring innovative products to market for buyers and sellers to choose from," Sue Danaher, president of the Digital Place-based Advertising Association (DPAA). "The investment from companies like these is a true testament to the exciting future opportunities for the digital place-based industry."

"One end-to-end solution from planning to execution for digital out of home advertising campaigns will enable advertising agencies to buy the medium on a larger scale more efficiently," said John Muszynski, chief investment officer, Starcom Mediavest Group. "This kind of technology innovation ultimately helps agencies effectively service clients and puts them at a competitive advantage in the marketplace."