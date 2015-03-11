LineQ Nabs Deal to Distribute Barix Products

IP audio and control specialist Barix has appointed LineQ as its distribution partner in the United States. For years, the company now known as LineQ operated under the name of Barix Technology in the U.S., exclusively distributing Barix devices and solutions to partners and end users in the broadcast, security, live entertainment, professional AV, and digital signage industries.



Led by longtime Barix Technology president Andy Stadheim, LineQ is well-positioned to expand Barix’s market share in the United States as the new company establishes partnerships with complementary hardware vendors, software companies, network operators, and systems integrators.

“The appointment of LineQ as our U.S. distributor reflects the global sales strategy of Barix through regional channels worldwide, where we commonly work with distributors who integrate Barix with complementary technologies,” said Frank Frederiksen, managing director, Barix. “Andy’s entrepreneurial vision for bringing full solutions to customers, along with his depth of knowledge about Barix and the industries we serve, is a game changer for Barix’s growth in the United States.”

Stadheim confirms that when it comes to purchasing Barix devices and solutions, nothing technically changes when doing business with LineQ.

“Our longtime customers can order the same product from LineQ that they ordered through Barix Technology,” said Stadheim. “While LineQ represents the growth of our company into new product lines, we will continue to provide outstanding customer service to our loyal Barix customer base.”

Barix and LineQ will co-exhibit at several US tradeshows throughout 2015, including the Digital Signage Expo (Booth 634) that begins Wednesday at the Las Vegas Convention Center; and the NAB show, April 13-16 (C6346). Barix will continue to exhibit at all major tradeshows in the professional AV, broadcast, and digital signage industries moving forward.