Flypaper Studio Launches Flypaper Version 3.8

Flypaper Studio has released Flypaper version 3.8, adding new features to the digital signage content creation software. Flypaper 3.8 includes updates that allow users to search for Getty Images and use multi-language fonts to enrich their Flypaper experience.

“One of the great new features is the addition of Getty Images Enterprise Integration,” said Don Pierson, founder and president of Flypaper Studio, Inc. “This feature will allow users to search for Getty Images directly in the Flybrary and drag and drop the image into their Flypaper project.”

All Flypaper 3.8 updates include:

Getty Images Enterprise Integration: Search for Getty Images directly in Flypaper. Users can use the search bar within the Flybrary, choose the image size and drag and drop it into their Flypaper project.

Conditional Formatting in Flypaper Connect for CSV: Format text display based on the dynamic values in your data. The Flypaper Connect for CSV component now allows users to specify font color, size and more based on the value of your dynamic data along with more design options for the Data Grid appearance.

Multi-Language Font Support: Flypaper now supports all font character sets. When users import a font to Flypaper, they can now choose which languages to support.

Text Leading: Flypaper 3.8 now gives users the ability to adjust text leading in the Text and Scrolling Flypaper Components.